Brisker (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

Brisker upgraded from DNPs both Wednesday and Thursday to a limited session Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up for the Week 11 divisional matchup. The Penn State product has played in all nine of the Bears' games this season, recording 46 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended. If he's out Sunday, Elijah Hicks will likely operate as the team's top strong safety.