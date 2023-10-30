Head coach Matt Eberflus clarified Monday that Brisker was placed back in the league's concussion protocol Monday after dealing with an illness in the week leading up to Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Eberflus noted that Brisker cleared the protocol last Monday, but the safety started to feel ill and had a fever that persisted throughout the week. He was ruled out for the Week 8 game Saturday, and though he overcame the fever by Sunday, he started feeling other symptoms and re-entered the protocol as a result. Eberflus acknowledged that Brisker is in a "unique situation," noting that the safety has been in constant communication with the team regarding his health. The 2022 second-round pick will now look to clear the five-step protocol again in advance of Sunday's game at New Orleans.