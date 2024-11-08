site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Ruled out for Week 10
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brisker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England.
Brisker will miss his fourth consecutive game with the concussion. Elijah Hicks will make another start alongside Kevin Byard at safety.
