Brisker is expected to remain Chicago's starting strong safety after posting 104 tackles in 2022, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

In addition to his impressive tackle totals, Brisket also had four sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 games played. After the Bears revamped their defense in the offseason, Brisker may be even more effective on what is potentially a much-better unit. If he adds to his production from last year, he could be one of the top IDPs at safety this season.