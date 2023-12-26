site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Seven stops in victory
Brisker tallied seven tackles in the Bears' 27-16 win over the Cardinals on Monday.
Brisker has recorded at least six tackles eight of his last nine games, and he's become a high-floor IDP option each week.
