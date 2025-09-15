Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Seven tackles in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker tallied nine stops in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Brisker led the Bears in tackles against Detroit after posting five tackles in the season opener. He currently offers a stable floor as a cornerback in IDP leagues.
