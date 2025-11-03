site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Six tackles in secondary role
RotoWire Staff
Brisker totaled six tackles (two solo) in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Brisker has at least five tackles in his last three games, maintaining a stable tackle floor at safety. He remains a dependable depth IDP option with consistent snap volume.
