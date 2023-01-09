Brisker recorded 10 tackles in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 104 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 15 games played.

After Chicago selected Brisker in the second round of the 2022 draft, he proved to be an immediate impact player. Although he averaged nearly seven tackles per game, his tackle production was at its best from Week 11 on. He also had three interceptions during a five-game span between Week 4-8. A strong case can be made that he should be one of the top safeties off the board in 2023 IDP drafts. He's under contract through 2025.