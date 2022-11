Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Brisker remains in concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Brisker was sidelined during Chicago's Week 12 matchup versus the Jets due to a concussion in which he sustained the week prior. The rookie's participation in practice throughout the week should provide further clarification regarding his availability against Green Bay this weekend.