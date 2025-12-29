Brisker recorded eight tackles, including three solo, in the Bears' 42-38 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Brisker has now posted at least five tackles in nine of his last 11 contests, including back-to-back eight-tackle outings for his best two-game stretch of the season. His year-long production includes just 1.0 sacks and one interception, limiting his splash-play ceiling. He remains a moderate-floor IDP based primarily on tackle volume.