Brisker (concussion) has been participating in Bears' OTAs this week, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brisker missed a total of 12 contests last season due to concussion issues, but he appears to be back to full health, as Bair noted Brisker was flying around and "talking serious trash" at Wednesday's practice. Getting Brisker back to his normal self will be a big boost to Chicago's defense.