Bears' Jaquan Brisker: Tallies five tackles vs. Vikings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brisker recorded five tackles (four solo) during Monday's 27-24 loss versus Minnesota.
Brisker will probably have better days in the stat sheet this season, but his line was solid considering the Vikings only ran 49 snaps on offense in Week 1. He figures to see a healthy number of opportunities to stop the run when the Bears travel to take on Detroit in Week 2.
