Brisker posted three tackles (two solo) during the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Brisker was cleared to play in Sunday's NFC North clash after his practice reps during Week 11 prep were limited due to a back issue. It didn't appear to bother him all that much as he was on the field for 54 of 55 defensive snaps (98.2 percent), though it was the first time this season that he did not play every single defensive snap in a game. The fourth-year safety is up to 49 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (one interception) through 10 regular-season games.