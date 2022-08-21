Brisker underwent surgery on his right thumb Saturday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Brisker suffered the injury during the Bears' first preseason game and has not practiced since. There is no timetable for Brisker's return, but the team has said it is hopeful he will be able to return for a Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. The Bears used a second-round pick to select Brisker in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is likely to immediately serve as the starting strong safety when healthy.