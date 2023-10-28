Brisker (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Brisker wasn't able to participate in practice this week while dealing with an illness and will be the first game he's missed of the season. Quindell Johnson could be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps Sunday if Eddie Jackson (foot) is also ruled out.
