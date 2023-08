Pinkney (undisclosed) has reverted to the Bears' injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pinkney was looking to earn a spot providing depth for the Bears at tight end before getting waived/injured. The nature of his injury has not been made public. He is now looking at spending the entire 2023 campaign on the sideline unless both he and the team can agree on an injury settlement once his health allows it.