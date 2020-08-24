site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jason Spriggs: Knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Spriggs suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Spriggs looks like the favorite to serve as Chicago's swing tackle, so it'll be worth monitoring how long he's held out from practice. He spent the entire 2019 on injured reserve in Green Bay.
