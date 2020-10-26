site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Jason Spriggs: Ready for Monday's matchup
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2020
Spriggs (back) is active for Monday's game versus the Rams.
Spriggs didn't practice Saturday but has been cleared to play in the primetime matchup. The 26-year-old lineman has yet to log an offensive snap this season but will continue to add depth for the unit.
