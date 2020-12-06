Wims is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wims has not seen the field since Week 8, when he was handed a two-game suspension for fighting and a one-game benching by coach Matt Nagy after his altercation with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the game. Wims has recorded five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown this season, and he's expected to be a depth option at receiver behind Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller for Sunday's contest.