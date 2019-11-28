Wims secured five of six targets for 56 yards in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

The second-year wideout was rather surprisingly an active No. 3 option in the passing game with Taylor Gabriel (concussion) out of action. Wims' reception total was a career high, while his yardage tally tied a career best. Wims could have some deep-league and DFS value again in a Week 14 battle against the Cowboys next Thursday night if Gabriel remains sidelined.