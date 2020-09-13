Wims (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Though Wims practiced fully in the Bears' final two sessions of the week, Chicago still elected to list him as questionable for the season opener, likely as a precaution. With Wims making it through pregame warmups no worse for the wear, he'll be ready to fill the depth role at receiver he's handled since being drafted by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games in 2019, hauling in 18 of 39 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown.