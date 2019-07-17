Bears' Javon Wims: Could have role in offense
Wims looked good during offseason workouts and appears primed to compete for a role on offense, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website.
The 2018 seventh-round pick led the NFL with 227 receiving yards last preseason, earning a spot on Chicago's 53-man roster throughout the year. He was active for four contests, including a four-catch, 35-yard outing Week 17 against Minnesota. The path to a meaningful role in 2019 appears difficult after the Bears bolstered their wideout depth with the signing of Cordarrelle Patterson and drafting of Riley Ridley, but there is some chance for Wims to make a push toward the No. 4 spot. Other candidates for depth roles include Marvin Hall, Emanuel Hall (sports hernia) and Tanner Gentry.
