Bears' Javon Wims: Ejected from game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wims caught one pass for nine yards before being ejected for fighting in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Wims has caught just five passes for 35 yards on the season, and unless his role in the offense significantly changes, his fantasy value will remain minimal.
