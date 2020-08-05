Wims could compete for the No. 3 receiver spot, but he may also be on the roster bubble, Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

The Bears figure to have open competition for snaps behind Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, with Wims, Ted Ginn, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley Ridley and Darnell Mooney all in the mix. Wims made six starts last season, but he averaged only 26.8 yards in those games and finished the year with 18 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown on 39 targets. Ginn and Patterson have more experience, while Ridley and Mooney are backed by more draft capital. A poor showing at training camp could push Wims off the roster.