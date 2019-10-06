Play

Wims was targeted once, but didn't post a reception in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Wims continued to sub for Taylor Gabriel, who missed his second-straight game with a concussion. If Gabriel returns to action after the Week 6 bye, Wims will see very limited snaps in most games, and it's unlikely he'll be a useful fantasy option.

