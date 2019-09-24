Bears' Javon Wims: First catch of season
Wims caught one pass for eight yards in the Bears' 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.
Wims caught his lone pass on the last drive of the game while the Bears were closing out a double-digit victory. With just three targets over three games, he's a player who'll need injuries to other wide receivers to have increased fantasy value.
