Wims caught one pass for eight yards in the Bears' 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.

Wims caught his lone pass on the last drive of the game while the Bears were closing out a double-digit victory. With just three targets over three games, he's a player who'll need injuries to other wide receivers to have increased fantasy value.

