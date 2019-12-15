Play

Wims (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Wims only practiced Friday in a limited fashion, but he's ready to go. The second-year wideout will rotate with Cordarrelle Patterson for the No. 3 wideout role behind Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. Through the last four games, Wims has hauled in six of 13 targets for 57 scoreless yards.

