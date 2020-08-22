According to coach Mike Furrey, Wims looks faster, quicker and stronger in and out of his transitions, the Bears official site reports.

Although Wims caught just 18 of 39 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown last year, the third-year receiver is primarily competing with Tedd Ginn and Riley Ridley for a chance to play regularly in three-receiver sets. After being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, it's entirely possible he needed a couple years to develop, and although he's not a player being selected in fantasy drafts, he's someone who could turn into a waiver wire add if he lands a starting role.