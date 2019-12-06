Play

Wims only suffered a slight knee sprain in Thursday's win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wims' injury isn't deemed to be major. However, a recovery timeline has yet to be announced. Having played on Thursday, the 25-year-old has the benefit of a few extra days to heal before the Bears take on Green Bay in Week 15.

