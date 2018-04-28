Bears' Javon Wims: Lands in Chicago

The Bears selected Wims in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

Wims is an interesting prospect worth taking a flyer on in the end game of the draft. He only had one productive year at Georgia in which he caught 45 passes for 720 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. That said, Wims (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is still scratching the surface of his football potential after being a basketball player in high school and having to go the junior college route to secure a football scholarship at Georgia. He'll have his work cut out for him in terms of cracking the 53-man roster in Chicago, however.