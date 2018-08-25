Wims caught four of five targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Wims starred on a touchdown drive in the second quarter, hauling in a 54-yard reception before catching a seven-yard touchdown pass to cap it off. He wound up leading the team in targets, catches and yards on the day, making his 89-yard performance in the preseason opener look less like a fluke. Wims has dealt with injuries over the last couple of weeks, but when healthy he's looked like a viable weapon for a team lacking playmakers on the outside. He should receive some playing time in the final preseason contest next week, but it would seem he's already well on his way to claiming a roster spot.