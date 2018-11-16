Wims (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wims was added to the injury report in the middle of the week after logging a limited practice Thursday. The Georgia product was able to practice in full Friday, however. If Wims is able to play Sunday, his role will likely be limited -- Wims logged just eight offensive snaps in his last three games.

