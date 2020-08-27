Wims has repeatedly beaten defensive backs for long receptions during training camp, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
With Allen Robinson (ankle) missing practice time, both Wims and Riley Ridley have been competing for a regular role in the receiver rotation. Although Ridley has also made a number of impressive plays, Wims has done so more frequently this month. Even though Ted Ginn in currently penciled in as the No. 3 receiver, if Wims keeps showing signs of a third-year breakout, he could begin to push for that job. For fantasy managers, he's a player to monitor as a potential waiver wire add.