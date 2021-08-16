Wims is in a camp battle with Riley Ridley Rodney Adams and Chris Lacy for a roster spot, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Wims played just 17 snaps in the season opener and was targeted once, resulting in an incomplete pass, and he also was flagged for a false start penalty on a third-down play. During his three years with the Bears, he's had opportunities to be in the starting lineup, but he hasn't posted more than 186 yards and one touchdown in a season. To make the team, he'll likely need to show well on special teams, and if he makes the squad, he's unlikely to be higher than fifth on the team's depth chart at wide receiver.