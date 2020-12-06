site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Javon Wims: Posts 13 yards
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wims caught one pass for 13 yards in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Wims has now caught six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in nine games this season and won't likely see an increased workload during the fantasy playoffs.
