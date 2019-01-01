Wims caught four passes for 32 yards in Chicago's Week 17 win over the Vikings, and his output represented his first receptions in his NFL career.

Wims had a strong preseason, but ultimately alternated between being the fifth and sixth receiver on the team, and as a result, he rarely saw time on the field. He'll be going into the second year of his rookie deal, and with Joshua Bellamy and Kevin White set to become unrestricted free agents, Wims could open the season as the No. 4 wide receiver, potentially moving him closer to seeing regular playing time.