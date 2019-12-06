Play

Wims is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury.

Wims was injured during an attempted catch late in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be non-contact, meaning there is a chance it could be serious. Riley Ridley figures to see more routes as long as Wims is out.

