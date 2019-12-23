Play

Wims caught three passes for 26 yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Wims saw regular playing time for the fifth-straight game while Taylor Gabriel recovers from a concussion, but he's averaged fewer than 20 yards per game during that span. He won't carry much upside into a Week 17 battle against the Vikings.

