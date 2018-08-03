Bears' Javon Wims: Shines in preseason opener
Wims caught seven passes for 89 yards in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.
Wims primarily did his damage with Tyler Bray at quarterback while facing the deepest of the Ravens' reserves. The rookie led the team in all receiving categories, including 10 targets. Although he certainly played well, unless he begins to have success while playing meaningful preseason snaps, he'll still have his work cut out for him to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
