Wims sustained a right quadriceps injury at practice Saturday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wims has been a nice surprise as a seventh-round pick out of Georgia. He produced well in the Hall of Fame Game loss to the Ravens and has nine catches for 95 yards in two preseason games. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Wims has the size to compete with NFL cornerbacks.

