Wims hauled in four passes for 56 yards in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Wims saw significant action with Taylor Gabriel missing this game with a concussion, and he ended the game with five targets, which was good for second on the team. It appeared as if he was going to have a very quiet performance, but when Chase Daniel saw him in single coverage down the right sideline, they connected on a 37-yard pass play to give him respectable fantasy day. Should Gabriel be forced to miss more time, Wims may be a fantasy option who can be used in a pinch, especially during by weeks. But when Gabriel is healthy, Wims won't likely produce enough to be on fantasy rosters.