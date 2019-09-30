Bears' Javon Wims: Targeted five times
Wims hauled in four passes for 56 yards in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Wims saw significant action with Taylor Gabriel missing this game with a concussion, and he ended the game with five targets, which was good for second on the team. It appeared as if he was going to have a very quiet performance, but when Chase Daniel saw him in single coverage down the right sideline, they connected on a 37-yard pass play to give him respectable fantasy day. Should Gabriel be forced to miss more time, Wims may be a fantasy option who can be used in a pinch, especially during by weeks. But when Gabriel is healthy, Wims won't likely produce enough to be on fantasy rosters.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4