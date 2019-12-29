Wims caught three passes for 23 yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the season with 18 receptions for 186 yards and one score.

Wims made six starts when Taylor Gabriel missed time with a pair of concussions, but Wims had just two games with more than 26 yards while failing to surpass 56 yards in any contest. However, he served as the third option in a low-volume passing attack, so his lack of production may have had much to do with the situation instead of his ability. He's signed through 2021, and he should have a chance to compete for a starting position opposite Allen Robinson. Regardless, it's unlikely he'll be drafted as anything more than a depth option in 2020 drafts.