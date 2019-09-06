Wims failed to record a reception in Chicago's 10-3 loss to Green Bay.

Wims saw playing time in the second half when the Bears were trying to mount a comeback, but he was unable to connect with Mitch Trubisky on either of his two targets. For now, he doesn't project to see much volume in the Chicago passing attack, giving him very little fantasy value.

