Wims will begin serving a two-game suspension Wednesday after NFL appeals officer James Thrash upheld the receiver's ban, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The wideout will sit out the Bears' Week 9 matchup with the Titans and Week 10 matchup with the Vikings after he was ejected in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints for punching New Orleans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson. With Wims serving his suspension and with Ted Ginn being released earlier Wednesday, Chicago currently has Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley as the available receivers on its 53-man roster.