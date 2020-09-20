site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-javon-wims-two-receptions-in-victory | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Javon Wims: Two receptions in victory
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
at
7:28 pm ET 1 min read
Wims caught two passes for 17 yards in Chicago's 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.
Although he caught a touchdown pass last week, Wims has been targeted three times over the first two games of the season, and unless his role in the offense increases, he's not a recommended option for fantasy lineups.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read