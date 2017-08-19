Play

Howard (hip) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Howard signed with the Bears in the wake of season-ending hip surgery that curtailed his 2016 campaign. He should see plenty of playing time Saturday as Chicago management looks to solidify its defensive line rotation.

