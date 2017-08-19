Bears' Jaye Howard: Absent from injury report
Howard (hip) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Howard signed with the Bears in the wake of season-ending hip surgery that curtailed his 2016 campaign. He should see plenty of playing time Saturday as Chicago management looks to solidify its defensive line rotation.
