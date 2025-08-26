Johnson (leg) will begin the regular season on the Bears' 53-man roster, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson started training camp on the Bears' NFI list due to a leg injury, which forced him to be sidelined for practices and all three of the team's preseason games. Despite the extended time off, general manager Ryan Poles relayed Tuesday that Johnson is aiming to be available for the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Vikings on Monday, Sept. 8, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Nahshon Wright would be the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Tyrique Stevenson if Johnson is unable to play in Chicago's regular-season opener.