Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
The All-Pro corner from Utah has missed the Bears' last seven games due to a groin injury, but he returned to practice and logged a limited session Friday. Johnson still remains on the injured reserve list and must be activated to Chicago's active roster in order to play Sunday. If active, he's expected to operate as one of the team's top boundary cornerbacks.