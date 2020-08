The pressure is on Johnson to be ready for the season opener after the season-ending injury to Artie Burns, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Although the rookie was selected in the first round of this year's draft, the fact that Burns had experience presented competition for Johnson. However, with Buster Skrine likely ticketed for the slot and a trio of reserves unlikely to challenge the rookie, there's a good chance he starts across from Kyle Fuller early in the season, if not in Week 1.