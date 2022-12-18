site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-jaylon-johnson-dealing-with-injury-to-ribs | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Dealing with injury to ribs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson exited Sunday's loss versus Philadelphia with a rib injury, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The precise severity of the injury is still unknown. Should the 2020 second-rounder Johnson miss any game action, Jaylon Jones would probably be in line for an expanded role in Chicago's secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read